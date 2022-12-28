JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 273 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.6% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $14,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.7% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.21. The stock had a trading volume of 7,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,726. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.33 and a 12 month high of $160.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.68.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

