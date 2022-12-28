JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 170,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 58,043 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $328,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,229. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.68. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $54.04.

