JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 52,641 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 328.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,676 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,641 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 72.8% during the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 62.5% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.16. 255,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,962,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.28. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

