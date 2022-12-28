JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,925 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $421,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 342.9% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 172,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 133,918 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,466,000. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,088,988. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $50.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.23 and a 200 day moving average of $38.19.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

