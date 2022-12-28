JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $55.17 and last traded at $55.17. Approximately 346,210 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 7,549,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JD shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.92.

JD.com Stock Down 4.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $75.67 billion, a PE ratio of 653.41 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of JD.com

JD.com Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $673,008,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,434,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $488,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,164 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in JD.com by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,646,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,378 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in JD.com by 461.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,463,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in JD.com by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,219,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $977,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

