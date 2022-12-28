iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stake Lowered by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78,144 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 3.2% of Choreo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Choreo LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $54,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,942,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 71,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,823,000 after buying an additional 8,513 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.67. 98,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,198,863. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.48. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

