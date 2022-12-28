iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Investment Partners LTD.’s 3rd Largest Position

Investment Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 3.0% of Investment Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 10,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $336,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $212.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,101. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $310.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.93 and a 200-day moving average of $226.94.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

