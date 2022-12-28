iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,908 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $65.62. The company had a trading volume of 501,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,750,686. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.45. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $80.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

