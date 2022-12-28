iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,978.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,302,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 63,722,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,284,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,018 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,053,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,295,000 after purchasing an additional 185,214 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,073,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,245,000 after purchasing an additional 98,720 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,306,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,014,000 after purchasing an additional 270,048 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.91. The stock had a trading volume of 7,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,883. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.67. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

