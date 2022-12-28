Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 6,577 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 272% compared to the typical volume of 1,766 put options.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBLY traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.99. The stock had a trading volume of 44,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,834. Mobileye Global has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $37.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.30.

In other Mobileye Global news, CEO Amnon Shashua bought 476,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,011.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,011. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah acquired 47,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $997,899.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,899. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Amnon Shashua bought 476,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,011. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

