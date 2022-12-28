Investment Partners LTD. Purchases 23,930 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Investment Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 789.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,930 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,195,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,750,000 after purchasing an additional 449,089 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,575,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,384,000 after buying an additional 1,356,519 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,601,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,287,000 after acquiring an additional 319,459 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,751,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,012,000 after acquiring an additional 483,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,971,000 after acquiring an additional 50,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.82. 32,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,451,677. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The firm has a market cap of $66.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.76. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.