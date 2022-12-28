Investment Partners LTD. Purchases 1,207 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 109.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,761,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $973,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOC traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $543.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,036. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $83.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.62. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $364.62 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $528.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $494.19.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.66%.

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $540.36.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

