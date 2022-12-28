Investment Partners LTD. Acquires 28,503 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 278.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,503 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Bank of America by 42.3% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bank of America Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,403,688. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $261.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

