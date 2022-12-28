Investment Partners LTD. Acquires 1,558 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of Investment Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,796,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,566,000 after buying an additional 20,475 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,703,000 after buying an additional 223,950 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,740,000 after buying an additional 80,408 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,191,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,268,000 after purchasing an additional 182,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,148,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,337,000 after purchasing an additional 190,487 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,287. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $128.24 and a 52 week high of $170.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.42.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

