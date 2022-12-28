Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,700 shares, a growth of 1,196.0% from the November 30th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMR. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 114.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 15,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $23.46. 34,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,307. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $25.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.45.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

