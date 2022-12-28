Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the November 30th total of 913,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCU stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,631. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.22.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 68,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000.

