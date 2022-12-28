Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the November 30th total of 913,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
BSCU stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,631. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.22.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF
