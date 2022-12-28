International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.05

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 211282 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

International Lithium Trading Down 16.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 57.20 and a quick ratio of 54.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.42 million and a PE ratio of -3.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07.

About International Lithium

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Argentina, Canada, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company holds an interest in the Raleigh Lake project, which covers an area over 48,500 hectares located in Ontario; Avalonia Project, which comprises eight prospecting licenses totaling 292 square kilometers in south-eastern Ireland; and the Forgan Lake/Georgia Lake Project, which covers an area of 256 hectares located in the Thunder Bay Mining District in Northwestern Ontario, Canada.

