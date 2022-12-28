Insider Buying: GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Insider Acquires 110,000 Shares of Stock

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) insider Edwin Rock acquired 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 310,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Edwin Rock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Edwin Rock bought 100,000 shares of GlycoMimetics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $143,000.00.

Shares of GLYC stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.24. 320,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,736. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 30,466 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,879,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 32,650 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 39,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 20.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 95,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on GlycoMimetics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

