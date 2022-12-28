Insider Buying: GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Insider Acquires 110,000 Shares of Stock

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) insider Edwin Rock acquired 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 310,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Edwin Rock also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 14th, Edwin Rock bought 100,000 shares of GlycoMimetics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $143,000.00.
GlycoMimetics Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of GLYC stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.24. 320,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,736. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.02.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GlycoMimetics
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on GlycoMimetics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
GlycoMimetics Company Profile
GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.
