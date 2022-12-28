Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Short Interest Update

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 604.2% from the November 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Imperial Brands Stock Performance
Imperial Brands stock remained flat at $25.06 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,858. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.71. Imperial Brands has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05.
Imperial Brands Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a $0.5754 dividend. This is a boost from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Imperial Brands
Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, rolling papers, cigars, and traditional oral tobacco; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Imperial Brands (IMBBY)
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.