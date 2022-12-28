Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Short Interest Update

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 604.2% from the November 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Imperial Brands Stock Performance

Imperial Brands stock remained flat at $25.06 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,858. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.71. Imperial Brands has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

Imperial Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a $0.5754 dividend. This is a boost from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Imperial Brands

IMBBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,300 ($27.76) to GBX 2,500 ($30.17) in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,250 ($27.15) to GBX 2,350 ($28.36) in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

(Get Rating)

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, rolling papers, cigars, and traditional oral tobacco; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.