Humanscape 24 Hour Volume Hits $6.83 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Humanscape token can now be purchased for about $0.0672 or 0.00000403 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Humanscape has a total market cap of $7.55 million and $6.83 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Humanscape has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/humanscape-ico. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Humanscape

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

