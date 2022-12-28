Howard Capital Management Group LLC Sells 250 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,633 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for approximately 1.8% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $13,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,346,614,000 after buying an additional 394,289 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,950,795,000 after buying an additional 98,022 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in FedEx by 1.5% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,433,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,045,530,000 after buying an additional 196,115 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 15.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $929,536,000 after buying an additional 554,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in FedEx by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $556,512,000 after buying an additional 78,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FDX traded down $1.65 on Wednesday, hitting $175.40. 34,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,772,134. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $266.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group set a $215.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.84.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

