HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.98

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.98 and last traded at C$1.98, with a volume of 192960 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.94, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$164.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.91.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

