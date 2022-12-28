Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $40.75

Hino Motors, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.75 and last traded at $40.75, with a volume of 25 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.75.

Hino Motors Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.32.

Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. Hino Motors had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 6.59%.

Hino Motors Company Profile

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, as well as automotive and industrial diesel engines, vehicle parts, and others. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan.

