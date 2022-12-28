Hengehold Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

International Business Machines Price Performance

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $142.36. 14,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,254,049. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.94. The firm has a market cap of $128.71 billion, a PE ratio of 103.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 481.76%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

