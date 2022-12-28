Hengehold Capital Management LLC Buys 2,070 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 15,935 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,524,871. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

