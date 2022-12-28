Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc Grows Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.12. The stock had a trading volume of 23,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,810. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.73 and a 1-year high of $83.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.33 and a 200 day moving average of $67.80.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.