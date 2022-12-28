GYEN (GYEN) 24-Hour Volume Tops $203,600.52

GYEN (GYEN) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 28th. In the last week, GYEN has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GYEN token can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. GYEN has a market capitalization of $40.28 million and approximately $203,600.52 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GYEN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $860.62 or 0.05173054 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.45 or 0.00495594 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,885.18 or 0.29364212 BTC.

About GYEN

GYEN was first traded on February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. The official message board for GYEN is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee. GYEN’s official website is stablecoin.z.com. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GYEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GYEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GYEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.