Grin Hits One Day Volume of $1.93 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Grin has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0750 or 0.00000450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded up 42.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,660.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.57 or 0.00411570 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00021457 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.07 or 0.00870724 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00093997 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.58 or 0.00609695 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005988 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00249117 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

