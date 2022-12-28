Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Great Panther Mining Limited (TSE:GPR – Get Rating) (NYSE:GPL) were up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.09. Approximately 6,795 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 23,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.07.

The stock has a market cap of C$51.57 million and a P/E ratio of -6.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.05, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

