Goldfinch (GFI) Price Down 3.7% This Week

Goldfinch (GFI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Goldfinch token can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00003160 BTC on major exchanges. Goldfinch has a total market cap of $17.46 million and approximately $128,667.17 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Goldfinch has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Goldfinch Token Profile

Goldfinch’s genesis date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,087,735 tokens. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

