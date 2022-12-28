GoGreen Investments Co. (NYSE:GOGN) Short Interest Update

GoGreen Investments Co. (NYSE:GOGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 1,370.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

GoGreen Investments Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GOGN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.36. 1,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,381. GoGreen Investments has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $11.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGN. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in GoGreen Investments in the first quarter worth $6,733,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in GoGreen Investments by 45.6% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 829,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,415,000 after purchasing an additional 259,806 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in GoGreen Investments in the third quarter worth $926,000. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its stake in GoGreen Investments by 10.0% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 644,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 58,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in GoGreen Investments in the third quarter worth $152,000. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoGreen Investments

GoGreen Investments Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the power generation, industrial, transportation, or other industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

