GMX (GMX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $362.99 Million

GMX (GMX) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 27th. GMX has a total market capitalization of $362.99 million and approximately $8.04 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GMX token can now be bought for about $43.30 or 0.00259342 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GMX has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GMX Token Profile

GMX’s genesis date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,780,811 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,383,164 tokens. GMX’s official website is gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GMX is medium.com/@gmx.io.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GMX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GMX using one of the exchanges listed above.

