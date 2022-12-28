Global X China Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIX) Trading Up 3.3%

Global X China Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIX – Get Rating) shares rose 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.49 and last traded at $12.49. Approximately 50,705 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 80,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.09.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.86.
Institutional Trading of Global X China Financials ETF
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X China Financials ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Global X China Financials ETF by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X China Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Global X China Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Global X China Financials ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 444,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 24,032 shares during the period.
About Global X China Financials ETF
Global X China Financials ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Financials sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.
