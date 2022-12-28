Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) Short Interest Up 975.0% in December

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 975.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

GOODO stock remained flat at $19.63 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 248 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,951. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.12.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th.

