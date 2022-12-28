Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 325 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,493 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $66,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.85.

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.07. 6,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,135. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.82. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67. The stock has a market cap of $195.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.57%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

