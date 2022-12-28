Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Buys 549 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 4,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total value of $2,392,744.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $264,741.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,256,188. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total transaction of $2,392,744.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,142 shares of company stock worth $19,789,156. 8.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $3.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $714.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $739.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $671.87. The company has a market capitalization of $77.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $779.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 31.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $851.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $766.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

