Gifto (GTO) Trading Up 35.5% Over Last Week

Gifto (GTO) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. During the last seven days, Gifto has traded up 35.5% against the US dollar. One Gifto token can now be purchased for about $0.0214 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges. Gifto has a market cap of $21.38 million and $23.34 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $865.78 or 0.05212570 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.33 or 0.00495662 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,877.90 or 0.29368205 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto’s launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@gifto. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gifto Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

