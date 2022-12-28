Garrison Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Garrison Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,890 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises approximately 2.6% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,075 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.4% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 119,150 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,915,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.3% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 26,538 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 53.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 204,889 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $20,483,000 after acquiring an additional 70,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.71.

NYSE:COP traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.56. 59,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,183,685. The company has a market capitalization of $144.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $71.68 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.97 and a 200 day moving average of $109.15.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.70%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

