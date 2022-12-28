Garrison Asset Management LLC Buys 113 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,780 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,127 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 44.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,498,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,738,000 after purchasing an additional 770,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,130. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.15 and a 200-day moving average of $128.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.88%.

KMB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

