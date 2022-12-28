Gala (GALA) Price Tops $0.0169

Gala (GALA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 28th. Gala has a total market capitalization of $117.66 million and $47.98 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gala has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. One Gala token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $860.62 or 0.05173054 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.45 or 0.00495594 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,885.18 or 0.29364212 BTC.

Gala Profile

Gala’s launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/GoGalaGames. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gala’s official website is gala.games.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

