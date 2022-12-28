G999 Trading Up 6.4% Over Last Week (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $8,711.12 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, G999 has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00068162 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00054834 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001008 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007991 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00023971 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00004011 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000124 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

