G999 Price Tops $0.0019 on Exchanges (G999)

G999 (G999) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 27th. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and $10,440.66 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, G999 has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

