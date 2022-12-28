G999 Price Reaches $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (G999)

G999 (G999) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 27th. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $10,638.16 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, G999 has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00069546 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00054874 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001016 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008113 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00023051 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004156 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars.

