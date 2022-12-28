Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $29.05

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.05 and last traded at $29.29, with a volume of 4448 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fulgent Genetics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Fulgent Genetics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $864.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.62 and its 200-day moving average is $44.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $105.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.70 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 33.82% and a return on equity of 22.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 318.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after buying an additional 59,711 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 8,291 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.