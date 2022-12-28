Forte Capital LLC ADV Reduces Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Forte Capital LLC ADV reduced its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of KMB traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.48. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.