Forte Capital LLC ADV Purchases 733 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 1.6% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $362,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,794,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $336,275,000 after buying an additional 9,434 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $375,000. MCIA Inc bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $715,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,096,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ISRG. Mizuho began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Argus raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.85.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 66,578 shares of company stock valued at $14,524,401 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ISRG stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.29. 9,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,512. The company has a market cap of $93.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $255.89 and its 200 day moving average is $225.55. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $369.21.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

