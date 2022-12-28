Forte Capital LLC ADV Increases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Schubert & Co increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LMT. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $506.00 to $542.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $477.86.

NYSE:LMT traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $486.26. 11,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $349.51 and a 12-month high of $498.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $478.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $437.87.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.10%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

