Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $896,000 Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Forte Capital LLC ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Unilever were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,124,000 after buying an additional 157,060 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 9,819 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 290,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,196,000 after buying an additional 57,883 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 183,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

UL traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.70. The company had a trading volume of 26,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,947. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $54.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.72.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.4211 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Stories

