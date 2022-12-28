Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stake Increased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,720 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 199.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 72.8% during the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 62.5% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ford Motor Price Performance

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $10.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 862,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,962,896. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.28.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

