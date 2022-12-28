FlatQube Price Down 7.6% Over Last Week (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 27th. In the last seven days, FlatQube has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FlatQube token can now be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00007591 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FlatQube has a market cap of $18.86 million and approximately $11,043.68 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FlatQube Token Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,949,499 tokens. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 1.34982633 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $8,242.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlatQube using one of the exchanges listed above.

